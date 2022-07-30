JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €21.60 ($22.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.92. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a one year high of €51.60 ($52.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.