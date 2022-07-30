JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 282

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $78.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

