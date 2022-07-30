JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Country Garden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

