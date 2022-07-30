Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

JNPR stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.