Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Announces GBX 7.90 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 2.4 %

JUP opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.89. The company has a market capitalization of £693.54 million and a P/E ratio of 464.44. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.41 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($150,602.41). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($150,602.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

JUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.20).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

