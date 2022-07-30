Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Announces GBX 7.90 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 2.4 %
JUP opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.89. The company has a market capitalization of £693.54 million and a P/E ratio of 464.44. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.41 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($150,602.41). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($150,602.41).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
