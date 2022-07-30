Kalmar Price Reaches $0.70 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.86 million and $49,707.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,488,289 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
