Kambria One Day Volume Reaches $11,524.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $11,524.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,633.83 or 0.99995570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00214059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00244598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00115774 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

