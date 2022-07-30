Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the June 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 33,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

