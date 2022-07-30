Keep4r Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,780.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (KP4R) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $225,755.61 and approximately $2,780.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00010651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

