Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 53,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

