KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $314,678.09 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $314,678.09 and approximately $87.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00620230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015001 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035858 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
