KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $314,678.09 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $314,678.09 and approximately $87.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00620230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035858 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

