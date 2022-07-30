Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 0%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 220,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of C$24.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

See Also

