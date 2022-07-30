Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 39.1% in July

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of PIK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 310,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,504. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

