Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-4.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC remained flat at $54.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.