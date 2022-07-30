Kineko (KKO) Trading Down 79.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kineko (KKO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $49,425.21 and $139.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 79.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
