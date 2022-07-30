King DAG 24 Hour Volume Hits $278,524.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $278,524.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

