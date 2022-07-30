Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 8th.

KGX opened at €44.35 ($45.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.16. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

