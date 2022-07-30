Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Kion Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Kion Group stock opened at €44.35 ($45.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.60 and a 200-day moving average of €59.16. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

