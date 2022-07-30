Klaytn Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105.44 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Klaytn has a market cap of $926.19 million and $105.44 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,041,990 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

