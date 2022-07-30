Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 22,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,421. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

