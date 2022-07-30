Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,929,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12,204.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,198,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,188,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 789,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 564,125 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

