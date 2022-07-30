Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.72. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 2,071 shares trading hands.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 430.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

