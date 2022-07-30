Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

KYOCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 22,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.