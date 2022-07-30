Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.