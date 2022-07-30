Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $323.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.86.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

