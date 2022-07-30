Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

