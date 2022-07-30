Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $475.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.78. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

