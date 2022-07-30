Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.