Lambda Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $689,993.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.89 or 1.00001906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

