Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 1.7 %
LCI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
