Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Lannett Stock Up 1.7 %

LCI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

