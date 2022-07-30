Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.