Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

