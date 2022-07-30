Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.