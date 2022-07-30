Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $224.90 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

