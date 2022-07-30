Larson Financial Group LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

