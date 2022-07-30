Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $328,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

