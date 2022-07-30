Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,718. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

