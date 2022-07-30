Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

