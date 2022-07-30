Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 998 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

