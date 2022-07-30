Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Lazard has a payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

