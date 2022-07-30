Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lazard by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 180,749 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lazard by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

