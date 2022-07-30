LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $23,405.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00601119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00035551 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

