Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342 ($4.12).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,685.33). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

About Legal & General Group

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 261 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.86. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 790.91. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73).

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.