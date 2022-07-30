Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Shares Sold by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,382 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,979,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,282,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $5,597,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

LGTOU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Legato Merger Corp. II Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

