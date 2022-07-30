Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BWG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

