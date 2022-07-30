Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Down 24.8%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) shares fell 24.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.74. 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.
Legion Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of 0.77.
About Legion Capital
Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.
