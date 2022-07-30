Lendefi (LDFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,276.43

Lendefi (LDFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $182,276.43 and $188.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

