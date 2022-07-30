Lendingblock Price Up 56.3% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $921,001.98 and $11,102.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.