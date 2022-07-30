LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREE. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.13.

TREE opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $581.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.72. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

