Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY22 guidance to $13.80-14.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.80-$14.50 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,550. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

